Carrie Underwood to perform at Van Andel Arena Oct. 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Carrie Underwood has announced dates for her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour, including one show in Grand Rapids.

The eight-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m., according to a venue spokesperson.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood. “I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

We’re told the country singer will be joined by Jimmie Allen on the heels of a Grammy nomination for 2022’s Best New Artist.

Tickets will be available to the general public Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. on Van Andel Arena’s website.

Underwood’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, hits store shelves June 10.

Visit carrieunderwoodofficial.com for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube