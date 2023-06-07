'Captain America 4' gets new title, behind-the-scenes photo released

The next Captain America movie has a new title. Marvel Studios has announced that the film will now be titled Captain America: Brave New World.

The film’s original title, Captain America: New World Order, was announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022.

A behind-the-scenes photo of the film was also released. The photo features actors Anthony Mackie (Captain America/Sam Wilson) and Harrison Ford (Thunderbolt Ross). In the photo, the film’s new title can be seen on the back of two chairs. The iconic Captain America shield can also be seen on Mackie’s back.

Captain America: Brave New World will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to show Sam Wilson as Captain America. At the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed Sam the shield. Although initially hesitant to take up the mantle, the season finale of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed Sam as the new Captain America.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Ross will be President of the United States. Ford will take over the role from William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. The character previously appeared in The Incredible Hulk (2008), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Ford will reprise the role in Thunderbolts.

The film will also feature two other characters from The Incredible Hulk. One of them will be Samuel Sterns, played by Tim Blake Nelson. The end of The Incredible Hulk showed Sterns turning into the supervillain called the Leader. Thunderbolt Ross’ daughter Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) will also appear in Captain America: Brave New World.

The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley. Both actors previously appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Shira Haas will also appear as Sabra.

The movie will be directed by Julius Onah. Onah previously directed Luce (2019), The Cloverfield Paradox (2018), and The Girl is in Trouble (2015). The film’s screenplay was written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Spellman was also the head writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

