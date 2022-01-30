Watch
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists

Frank Augstein/AP
Martin Rowson shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson cartoons as he poses for a photographer in his studio in London, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. So the bad news besetting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over allegations of lockdown-breaching government parties has been good news for Britain's humorists, producing an outpouring of satirical responses. Political cartoonist Martin Rowson says mockery is one of the trade-offs in democratic societies between government and governed: “They have power and we have the right to laugh at them.” (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 30, 2022
LONDON (AP) — Bad news for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been good news for political cartoonists and mockery-loving meme-makers.

Satirists have reveled in the alleged hypocrisy of government leaders that held boozy social gatherings while the rest of the country was hunkering down under coronavirus restrictions.

One recent newspaper cartoon showed Johnson who faces civil and criminal investigations as the betrayed Roman ruler Julius Caesar stabbed in the back with corkscrews.

Political cartoonist Martin Rowson says mockery is one of the trade-offs in democratic societies between government and governed.

He said “they have power and we have the right to laugh at them.”

