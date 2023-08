GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bob Dylan is coming back to Grand Rapids this fall!

The legendary singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform at DeVos Performance Hall Saturday, Oct. 14 starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. They will be made available through the venue’s website.

