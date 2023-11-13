'Blue Beetle' coming to Max this week

The DC Extended Universe’s latest superhero will soon have a new streaming home. Max has announced that Blue Beetle will be coming to the streaming service on Friday.

Blue Beetle follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who returns home to Palmera City. After meeting Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine), Jaime goes to Kord Industries for a potential job. However, Jenny instead gives him a box containing an alien scarab, and tells him to protect it. At home, the scarab bonds with Jaime, creating a suit for him that flies and creates weapons. However, Victor Kord (Susan Sarandon), Jenny’s aunt and the CEO of Kord Industries, will do whatever it takes to get the scarab back.

The film also stars Adriana Barraza as Jaime’s grandmother, Damián Alcázar as Jaime’s father, Elpidia Carrillo as Jaime’s mother, George Lopez as Jaime’s uncle, Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes (Jaime’s sister), and Raoul Max Trujillo as Ignacio Carapax/OMAC. The movie was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto.

Warner Bros. Pictures (via AP) This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Xolo Maridueña in a scene from "Blue Beetle."

Blue Beetle was the third DCEU movie to be released this year. Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in March, and The Flash was released in June. Both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash are now available to stream on Max. The fourth and final DCEU movie of 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be released on December 22.

The DCEU is set to end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. A new rebooted DC Universe will be launched with Max’s animated series Creature Commandos. However, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed that Maridueña will continue to play Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes in the new DCU.

Blue Beetle will be available to stream on Max starting on Friday.

