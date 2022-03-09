'Beyond Van Gogh' Grand Rapids tickets available for presale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tickets to Beyond Van Gogh in Grand Rapids are now on presale!

Admission fees range between $21.60 and $73.99, according to ShowClix.

We’re told the special event features more than 300 of the painter’s works in multimedia formats, including Starry Night, Sunflowers and Cafe Terrace at Night.

The immersive experience stimulates the senses with a musical score paired with Van Gogh’s dreams and thoughts weaved into an overarching narrative, ShowClix says.

The event is expected to run from June 14 through July 9.

