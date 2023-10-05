Miller Auditorium to have ASL interpreter at 4 upcoming shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Auditorium will have a sign language (ASL) interpreter at four upcoming shows in Kalamazoo.

The venue says patrons normally have the option to request an ASL interpreter but one has already been appointed in advance for the Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series.

We’re told an interpreter will be present at the following shows:

Mean Girls (Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.)

Jagged Little Pill (Jan. 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.)

Come From Away (Jan. 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.)

Jesus Christ Superstar (March 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.)

The auditorium says performances featuring ASL interpreters are partially funded by Theatre Kalamazoo and the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation.

Purchase seats near the interpreter at the box office or by calling 269-387-2300. Ticket may also be purchased via email at ma-tickets@wmich.edu.

Visit Miller Auditorium's website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube