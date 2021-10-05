Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, passes away at 78

The longtime announcer for David Letterman, Alan Kalter, has died. He was 78.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and the Associated Press, Kalter's Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El confirmed he passed away Monday at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut.

Kalter's wife, Peggy Masterson, also confirmed the news of his passing to THR.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

In a statement, Letterman said Kalter was the best announcer in television and was always eager "to play a goofy character of himself."

Kalter was the announcer on the "Late Show with David Letterman" for 20 years until the series finale in 2015.

According to the AP, Kalter's funeral will be Wednesday, and it will be live-streamed.