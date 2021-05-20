2021 Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion to be held June 4–6

SILVER LAKE, Mich. — This year’s Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion will be held June 4–6 in Golden Township Park this year, according to Bonnier Events.

We’re told hundreds of Jeeps from around the nation are anticipated to attend this year’s event.

Bonnier Events tells us the Performance Marketplace will be open Friday, June 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Parade of the Dunes is scheduled to occur Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m., and the Trail Rides are expected to take place from noon to 6 p.m.

Event organizers say the Blessing of the Dunes will be held at noon on Sunday, June 6.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube