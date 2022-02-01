Watch
10 movies you'll want to see from the Sundance Film Festival

Nick Wall/AP
Emma Thompson, right, and Daryl McCormack appear in a scene from "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," which was an official selection of the Premieres section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Nick Wall/Sundance Institute via AP)
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jan 31, 2022
Dispatches from the Sundance Film Festival are usually accompanied by descriptions of the looming mountains, snowy premieres and frantic bus shuttles.

This year’s Sundance, which played out entirely virtually due to the COVID-19 surge driven by the omicron variant, meant less evocative screening circumstances: laptops, links and Zooms.

But even in reduced form, the films were often hypnotic, thrilling and urgent. AP Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle count as their festival favorites the volcanologist documentary “Fire of Love,” the Aubrey Plaza crime thriller “Emily the Criminal,” the Diana documentary “The Princess,” and “Navalny,” the portrait of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The festival wrapped Sunday.

