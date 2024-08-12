Eastbound I-94 closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn due to crash with 4 semis

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ — MDOT says Eastbound I-94 is closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn due to a crash involving four semis and a fire.

It's not clear at this time if anyone has been injured. MDOT posted information about the incident on X, the social media networks formerly known as Twitter.

Heads up-EB 94 CLOSED at US-12/Michigan in Dearborn. Crash w 4 semis and fire. Unknown ETA to reopen. pic.twitter.com/0KXQSH08H0 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) August 12, 2024

MDOT also says it's unclear at this time when the freeway will be back open.