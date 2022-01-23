WATCH: FOX 17 anchors celebrate National Reading Day with special read-along video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — January 23 marks National Reading Day!

National Reading Day celebrates and encourages the younger generation about the importance of reading.

Janice Allen, Michelle Dunaway and Tessa DiTirro are celebrating National Reading Day with a special video Read-Along.

Join them as they read My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World by author and former NFL player Malcolm Mitchell.

Mitchell is a former Super Bowl champion and a literacy crusader.

RELATED: FOX 17 gives away 1,824 books to children through 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. Over 61% of low-income families do not have any books in their homes, and now, more than ever, children need them.

Employees at FOX 17, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

This past summer, FOX 17 did a call-out for donations from employees and the community. With those collected funds and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation, we are able to give 1,824 books to children in the community this year.

It’s not too late to make a donation! Every $5 you donate buys one book for a child in need. Click here to donate.

