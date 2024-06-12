Dialect in the D: How do locals and visitors pronounce Detroit?

Watch Now
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jun 12, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Have you ever wondered how to truly pronounce a popular city or state's name?

Some say 'Neh-vah-duh' versus 'Neh-vaa-duh', or 'Looey-ville' versus 'Loo-uh-vul' among others.

So that got us thinking, how do locals and visitors pronounce Michigan's largest city?

Crystal, visiting Detroit from Tampa Bay, Florida
Crystal, visiting Detroit from Tampa Bay, Florida

"Why do you say 'DEE-troit'?" I asked Crystal, who is visiting Detroit from Tampa Bay, Florida.

"I watched a popular show growing up called Martin," Crystal said. "And, it’s 'DEE-troit'."

Paul, Came to Detroit from Hong Kong, China
Paul, Came to Detroit from Hong Kong, China

"When I see the word, the first thing that comes upon is 'Duh-troit'," said Paul, who is visiting from Hong Kong, China.

Unnamed Lake Orion resident
Unnamed Lake Orion resident

"Growing up with my parents, that’s what they’ve called it," said a Lake Orion resident who didn't give us his name. "That’s what I call it. So, that’s why I call it, 'Duh-troit'. Does it have another sound I don’t know about?"

Yes! Hip-Hop legend Eminem wants you to know how to pronounce his hometown. Eminem says 'Dee-troit' instead of 'Duh-troit', and that's not the only high-profile example of that pronunciation.

John Mason, Detroit Pistons PA announcer
John Mason, Detroit Pistons PA announcer

Legendary Pistons Public address announcer John Mason is famously known for his iconic voice and unique calls, including 'DEE-troit BASKET-ball'!

Another word some people say differently is the name of a local street.

Screenshot 2024-06-12 at 5.50.49 AM.png
King Jermaine Jones, Detroit native currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada

"That's a big thing around Detroit, 'Lahser' or 'Lasher'," said King Jermaine Jones, a Detroit native who now lives in Las Vegas. "I think that's a whole, that might be a whole episode in and of itself."

Detroit residents seem to agree on that one.

"If you were around your boys from the city?" I asked Detroit resident Jerome.

Jerome, Detroit resident
Jerome, Detroit resident

"I'm going to Lasher," Jerome said with a chuckle.

Devin Draughn, Detroit Resident
Devin Draughn, Detroit Resident

"That's Lasher all Day," said Detroit resident Devin Draughn.

"You're from Florida, and you're pronouncing it 'Lasher'," I pointed out to Crystal.

"Lah-huh-sher…she," Crystal said with a chuckle. "Uh, I mean…my hooked on phonics tells me L-A-H-S-E-R. La-huh-sher. Well, ok hold on. No, no, no. Lah...no cause the S would have to be in the front. Lah-huh-ser. Lahser. Lahser. Lahser is it. That’s the word. Lahser."

"I'm the type of person where I like to focus on the things that unifies us versus separates us," Jones said. "So, however they say it, I say…yeah you’re right okay. I just go with the flow."

