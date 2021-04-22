Watch

Actions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sued over new 'anti-riot' law

items.[0].image.alt
AILEEN PERILLA/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Aileen Perilla)
Ron DeSantis Florida Governor
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 10:22:12-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A social justice group has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two days after he signed a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests.

Court records show that the nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court.

It argues the new law violates free speech and due process rights.

The so-called "anti-riot" bill that DeSantis signed on Monday was a response to nationwide demonstrations that occurred in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

DeSantis spokesman Cody McCloud said the governor's office will firmly defend the legal merits of the new law.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time