Company giving away $25K toward a new vehicle in exchange for 'lemon' photo

CHICAGO — Vizzy Hard Seltzer wants to give away $20 prepaid cards toward its brand of lemonade hard seltzer in exchange for a picture of your “lemon” vehicle, according to the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

We’re told the owner of the “worst of the worst” lemon will receive a $25K grand prize toward a brand new vehicle, along with a one-year supply of Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer (in the form of a $500 gift card).

“More than ever people are buying used cars and settling for their less than ideal ride this season,” says Marketing Director Elizabeth Hitch. “So we figured, why not upgrade your lemonade hard seltzer and your lemon of a ride all at once?”

Those wishing to participate are asked to send a photo of their vehicle to lemonade@vizzyhardseltzer.com with their name, age, state of residence and a description of why their vehicle is a “lemon.”

Click here to read the full rules.

We’re told prizes will be awarded to owners of the worst 1,000 rides entered and that the entry period lasts through May 10.

