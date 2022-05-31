Your guide to the 53rd annual Festival of the Arts in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 53rd annual Festival of the Arts is being held in Grand Rapids this weekend!

The annual celebration is scheduled to take place June 3–5. The opening ceremony kicks off at noon on Friday, June 3 at Calder Plaza.

The festival grounds will include four outdoor stages and the Indoor Classical at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. The four stages are located at the following:

Calder Stage (at Calder Plaza)

diSuvero Stage (behind the Federal Building)

Lyon Street Stage (between Ionia and Ottawa avenues)

Fountain Street Stage (on Ionia Avenue fountain)

The Diatribe is named as this year’s honorary festival co-chair, event organizers say. We’re told they will host the “Love and Peace Jam” on Calder Stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

We’re told the Love and Peace Jam will involve music, comedy and poetry.

A showcase featuring West Michigan jazz musicians is scheduled to begin Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m., also on Calder Stage.

Event organizers have released the following list of scheduled performances:

FRIDAY, JUNE 3:

12 p.m.

Festival Kickoff (Calder)

b.Lamrouex (indie/folk; diSuvero)

Alex Vinecki Music (pop; Fountain)

Jaz How (R&B/hip-hop; Lyon)

12:15 p.m.

Krystal Kleer (jazz/big band; Calder)

12:30 p.m.

Anna Griewahn (art songs/arias; Indoor Classical)

1 p.m.

David Fable (indie/folk; diSuvero)

Twyce (rock; Fountain)

Tommy B and the Verk (rock; Lyon)

1:15 p.m.

Brian Morris (classical guitar; Indoor Classical)

1:30 p.m.

Chris Cranick (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

2 p.m.

Dale Wicks (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

Ernie Clark & the Magnificent (rock; Fountain)

Lifeline (jazz/big band; Lyon)

2:15 p.m.

Karen Betz-Griewahn (flute; Indoor Classical)

2:30 p.m.

McClintock School of Dance (dance group; Calder)

Sorry, Not Sorry (indie/folk; diSuvero)

3 p.m.

Grand Rapids Youth Symphony (outdoor classical; Calder)

GRAVITY (rock; Fountain)

Down Yonder (country; Lyon)

3:15 p.m.

Two Baroque Girls (by master baroque composers; Indoor Classical)

3:30 p.m.

RadLee (pop; diSuvero)

4 p.m.

Raven Ella Mae (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

Steeple Hill Band (country; Fountain)

ALIVE (religious/non-choral; Lyon)

4:30 p.m.

Inspirations at MSDC Elite Team (dance group; Calder)

Our Rock (rock; diSuvero)

5 p.m.

Judah Guerra (jazz/big band; Calder)

Citizen Keen (rock; Fountain)

Crossroads Resurrection (R&B; hip-hop)

5:30 p.m.

17 Degrees South (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

6 p.m.

MSBOA All Star Jazz Band (jazz/big band; Calder)

Celtic Kilroy (world music; diSuvero)

Chandler Reed & The Sticky Keys (pop; Fountain)

FlyLiteGemini (rock; Lyon)

7 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies (Calder)

Tami Rene (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

Radio Decibella (rock; Fountain)

Bruce Matthews Band (indie/folk; Lyon)

7:30 p.m.

East Town Swing (jazz/big band; diSuvero)

8 p.m.

Asamu Johnson and the Associates (blues; Calder)

James Reeser and the Backseat (blues; Fountain)

Whiskey Bound (country; Lyon)

8:30 p.m.

The Prickly Pears (indie/folk; diSuvero)

9 p.m.

Gorgeous Nightmare (rock; Calder)

The Fabulous Vans (rock; Fountain)

The American Hotel System (rock; Lyon)

9:30 p.m.

THE LOCALS (indie/folk; diSuvero)

10 p.m.

The Rockit King (rock; Calder)

Klay N The Mud (rock; Fountain)

Sonic Pirates (rock; Lyon)

SATURDAY, JUNE 4:

10 a.m.

Flat River Dance Company (dance group; Calder)

Brian’s Suitcase Experience (indie/folk; diSuvero)

Kevin Brewster Quartet (jazz/big band; Fountain)

Greek Dance Group of Holy Trinity (dance group; Lyon)

10:30 a.m.

Triumph Dance Academy (dance group; Calder)

Whorled (world music; Calder)

Integrity School of Dance Outreach (dance group; Lyon)

11 a.m.

Allendale Jazz Orchestra (jazz/big band; Calder)

The Human Kindness (rock; Fountain)

Master Lee’s School of Tai Chi (other; Lyon)

11:30 a.m.

Ned Rouse (indie/folk; diSuvero)

West Michigan Elite Pom & Dance (dance group; Lyon)

12 p.m.

West Mi Gay Men’s Choir (choral; Calder)

The Mel V Collective (R&B/hip-hop; Fountain)

Grand Rapids Symphonic Band (ensemble showcase; Indoor Classical)

VOW (choral/religious; Lyon)

12:30 p.m.

Daniel Pladdet (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

1 p.m.

NVHS Jazz Band (jazz/big band; diSuvero)

Leprecons (other; diSuvero)

The Boyfriends Band (rock; Fountain)

Denise Frye Vocalist (Christian; Indoor Classical)

1:30 p.m.

West Michigan Flute Orchestra (flute ensemble; Indoor Classical)

2 p.m.

West Mi Community Chorale (choral/non-religious; Calder)

Tipsy and the Kickstands (rock; diSuvero)

Mustang Band (country; Fountain)

Voices of Freedom (choral/non-religious; Lyon)

3 p.m.

Zunzun Dance Team of GR (Cuban dance group; Calder)

The Growing Roots (religious/non-choral; diSuvero)

Secret Forte (rock; Fountain)

Lotus Boyz (other; Lyon)

3:15 p.m.

POSH4 (classical repertoire; Indoor Classical)

3:30 p.m.

River City Fellowship Choir (choral/religious; Calder)

4 p.m.

The New Hot Sauce Express (R&B/hip-hop; diSuvero)

Denise Frye (choral/religious; Fountain)

Cantor David Fair (Jewish/Broadway; Indoor Classical)

The Hattrick Band (rock; Lyon)

4:30 p.m.

Caledonia School of Dance (dance group; Calder)

5 p.m.

Academy of Dance Arts (dance group; Calder)

The Proulx Brothers (indie/folk; diSuvero)

Valentiger (rock; Fountain)

Embellish (handbell; Indoor Classical)

Vizion Dance Co. (dance group; Lyon)

5:30 p.m.

Schubert Male Chorus (choral/non-religious; Calder)

Shimmy USA (dance group; Lyon)

6 p.m.

The Good Old Days (rock; diSuvero)

You and Them (rock; Fountain)

Allegan Brass Collective (other; Lyon)

6:30 p.m.

Regional Arts Awards (Calder)

7 p.m.

The Love & Peace Jam (The Diatribe; Calder)

Edison Kitt & the Strangers (indie/folk; diSuvero)

Shade 55 (rock; Fountain)

Mona Shores High School Jazz (jazz/big band; Lyon)

8 p.m.

Medicinal Groove (other; diSuvero)

The Stone Soul Rhythm Band (rock; Fountain)

INNER ITCH (rock; Lyon)

9 p.m.

Sunday Night Funnies (stand-up; diSuvero)

Aria Flame (rock; Fountain)

DRINK THEIR BLOOD (rock; Lyon)

10 p.m.

Rijirirahi (rock; diSuvero)

Heather Bartman Band (indie/folk; Fountain)

Slumlord Radio (rock; Lyon)

SUNDAY, JUNE 5:

10 a.m.

Zeeland Youth Dance Company (dance group; Calder)

danieltour2019 (country; diSuvero)

Music Shed (other; Fountain)

Arts in Motion Studio (dance group; Lyon)

10:30 a.m.

Expressions Dance Academy GR (dance group; Calder)

Epitones (rock; diSuvero)

Miss G Ballet Club (dance group; Lyon)

11 a.m.

Fred Knapp Trio (GR Jazz Fest; Calder)

Root 45 (rock; Fountain)

Daves at 7 (Lyon)

11:30 a.m.

The Blue Pines (rock; diSuvero)

12 p.m.

Downtown Authority (rock; Fountain)

Atelier Dance Company (dance group; Lyon)

12:30 p.m.

Grupo Aye (GR Jazz Fest; Calder)

Cole Hanson (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

Feeding Grizzlies (rock; Lyon)

1 p.m.

Grand Rapids Voice Collective (theatre; diSuvero)

Evelyine (singer/songwriter; Fountain)

The Piano Cottage Presents (Indoor Classical)

1:30 p.m.

Beer City Saxes (jazz/big band; Lyon)

2 p.m.

Big Band of Praise (jazz/big band; Calder)

Greg & Kathy Proulx (indie/folk; diSuvero)

Old Mountain Acid Test (rock; Fountain)

2:30 p.m.

Axelle Pringalle Pelfrene (French selections; Indoor Classical)

Big Band Nouveau (jazz/big band; Lyon)

3 p.m.

GR Sweet Adelines (choral/non-religious; Calder)

Straight Shot Band (rock; diSuvero)

Silverado Band (other; Fountain)

3:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra (jazz/big band; Lyon)

4 p.m.

Al Hight and M6-West (other; Calder)

Gianna Stansell (singer/songwriter; diSuvero)

Conklin Ceili Band (indie/folk; Fountain)

4:30 p.m.

Rev Charles’ PotatoeBabies (other; Lyon)

Hark Up Big Band (jazz/big band; Calder)

Animals are not allowed except for assistance animals.

Organizers say accessibility parking is available at the Government Center ramp via Ottawa Avenue (south of Michigan Street) at the following hours:

Friday: 12–10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades and mopeds are not allowed at the festival. Bike parking is available along Lyon Street (east of Ottawa Avenue) at the following times:

Friday: 12–10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Event organizers caution bikes left at the bike corral after 5 p.m. on Sunday will be given to charity.

We’re told Life EMS will be on hand at Lyon Street and Ottawa Avenue in case of emergencies.

A souvenir shop will be present on Calder Plaza.

An Artisan Village will also be available on Calder Plaza where festival goers can shop for art made by West Michigan artists. Some items available for purchase include watercolors, photography, jewelry and more. Organizers say the Artisan Village will be open at the following times:

Friday: 12–9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Calder stage performances will be broadcasted live on GRTV (channel 24 on Comcast), courtesy of the Grand Rapids Community Media Center.

Visit the festival’s website for additional information.

View the full event program below:

