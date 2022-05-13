Your guide to the 45th annual Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will play host to the 45th annual Amway River Bank Run on Saturday!

This guide outlines this year’s events and start times.

The day kicks off at 7 a.m. with the 5K run, which starts northward on Ottawa Avenue near Lyon Street and finishes at Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street. Participants are not allowed to bring backpacks, baby joggers, skateboards, rollerblades, animals, bicycles or scooters.

The 10K run begins at 7:40 a.m. on a course approved by the USA Track & Field. The race starts at Ottawa Avenue and Lyon Street, ending at Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street. No backpacks, baby joggers, skateboards, rollerblades, animals, bicycles or scooters are allowed.

At 8:15 a.m., the 25K handcycle begins on Ottawa Avenue near Lyon Street and ends on Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street, followed by the wheelchair race at 8:16 a.m. No animals, rollerblades, skateboards, baby joggers or bicycles are allowed.

The 25K elite races begin with the women’s race at 8:19 a.m., with the men’s race starting at 8:30 a.m. No baby joggers, animals, backpacks, scooters, bicycles, skateboards or rollerblades are permitted.

The 5K walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Ottawa Avenue near Lyon Street. The race finishes at Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street. We’re told the course will be available to motorists at around 10:15 a.m. Bicycles and scooters are not allowed, but strollers, baby joggers, child carrier packs, wagons and dogs (on leashes) are permitted.

Motorists are asked to take note of all street closings planned for Saturday’s events. View parking info here.

