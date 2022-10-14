Your guide to the 19th annual Grand Rapids Marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2022 Grand Rapids Marathon is scheduled to be held this Sunday, Oct. 16.

This year’s event, sponsored by University of Michigan Health–West, will also consist of the Foster Swift Half Marathon and the Pepsi Zero Sugar Marathon Relay, according to organizers.

Register online in advance.

The Kids Marathon will be held a day before the Grand Rapids Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. until 2:10 p.m. We're told Seward Street will be closed between Lake Michigan Drive and Bridge Street during that time.

GRAND RAPIDS MARATHON

The Marathon is scheduled to start at the David D. Hunting YMCA beginning at 7:30 a.m. with an "early start" at 6:30 a.m.

The early start is recommended if you think it will take longer than seven hours to finish, but NOT if there's a chance you may finish before the winners (this may result in disqualification).

Organizers say participants will run southward along Winter to Fulton Street, turn west onto Seward Avenue, run north to Leonard Street, turn east toward Broadway Avenue, turn south on Broadway, turn east on Sixth Street, cross the Sixth Street Bridge, turn south on Monroe Avenue, turn west on Fulton, turn south on Winter, turn west on Wealthy Street and continue until Butterworth Park and proceed through the rest of the marathon on paved trails.

Medical professionals will be on hand if their services are required. They can also be reached at 616-252-7778. Visit U of M Health–West's website for more information.

OTHER EVENTS

7 a.m.: Wheelchair and Hand Cycle Division, myTeam Triumph & Other Chariot racers start

7:15 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:30 a.m.: Official start of the Marathon and Half Marathon, including all relay teams

7:45 a.m.: Run Thru the Rapids 5K & 10K

COURSE MAP

Grand Rapids Marathon

BEST VIEWING SPOTS

PARKING

It costs $2 to park in one of the Dash lots. More info here:

BAGS

Leave bags at the drop area with a tag bearing your race number.

RACEJOY APP

Track your times and more by downloading the RaceJoy app.

RESULTS

View and submit results online.

PHOTOS

Register online using your email address to be notified when your photos are posted. Click here for more information.

Visit the Grand Rapids Marathon's website or follow them on Facebook for more information.

