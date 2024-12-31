World of Winter drone show canceled due to safety concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The drone show previously scheduled to kick off the 2025 edition of Grand Rapids’ winter festival has been canceled.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. announced the cancellation of the Starry Night Drone Show on social media Monday.

The show, which was scheduled to be held Jan. 11, 2025, was intended to be the opening event for World of Winter, but organizers say “recent concerns and safety issues” prompted its cancellation.

A new event was created to celebrate the festival’s opening. It will be held on the same day starting at 6 p.m. Organizers say the World of Winter: Opening Celebration will include live music, an ice carving demonstration, food trucks, fire pits, a large interactive Lite Bright board and more!

Visit Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.’s Facebook page for more information.

