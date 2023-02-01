Woodland Mall to hold 2nd annual Unity Walk Feb. 25

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall is scheduled to hold its second annual Unity Walk this month to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Unity Walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the food court on Saturday, Feb. 25, a representative of the mall tells us.

The half-hour walk will conclude in front of Von Maur, followed by remarks delivered by Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to again host our Unity Walk to Honor MLK at Woodland Mall,” says Mayor Kepley. “It will be the start to a great day celebrating the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr., as well as other leading African American figures through New Hope Baptist Church’s Live Museum. We welcome community members of all ages to join us.”

The mall says the African American Live Museum will be held later in the day at 1 p.m., put on by New Hope Baptist Church.

We’re told the African American Live Museum will include dozens of live performances by key historical and modern African American figures, portrayed by actors between the ages of 10 and 66. The event runs through 5 p.m.

Visit the mall’s website for more information.

