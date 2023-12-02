What to do in West Michigan this weekend (December 2-3)

The holiday season is just getting started now that December is finally underway. Despite the chilly temperatures, there are plenty of fun and festive activities for the whole family to enjoy all around West Michigan this weekend.

Holland Community Theatre presents The Rented Christmas

The Holland Community Theatre presents The Rented Christmas, a heartwarming holiday play for the whole family. Follow John Dale who—after years of not experiencing a true Christmas— decides to "rent" the festive season. The tale turns into a magical journey that transforms into a new life for everyone involved. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with matinee performances at 2 in the afternoon. The play is being performed next weekend as well. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12.50 for students and children.

Lights at Gull Meadow Farms

Walk through the lights at Gull Meadow Farms in Richland. Back for its 5th year, this holiday event takes guests through numerous greenhouses, each with its own theme. Thousands of lights will be on display alongside blow molds, Christmas inflatables and more. There are plenty of spots for taking that perfect holiday photo. Don't forget to stop by the goats on your journey and check out their light show set to music. Tickets are $12 and can be found on Gull Meadow Farms' FaceBook page.

Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree

The Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree— also known as America's tallest singing Christmas tree— returns to the historic Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. Now in its 38th year, this spectacular show is a holiday highlight for many. More than 200 enthusiastic performing arts students from Mona Shores High School sing and play an eclectic mix of seasonal favorites from a wide variety of genres while standing in a 67-foot tree covered in over 25,000 lights. There are shows on Saturday at both 7 and 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $18. Learn more at the Frauenthal Center's website.

Binder Park Zoo Paws & Claus

Binder Park Zoo is starting a new tradition: the "Paws and Claus Brunch" with Santa. It's happening on both December 2 and 9— two opportunities to experience the magic of Christmas in a wild and wonderful setting. Kids can meet with Santa while families enjoy a brunch. Meet the hardy animals at the zoo that thrive in the cold and engage in some fun holiday crafts. Tickets must be bought from Binder Park Zoo's website.

GRTV Santa Show

For a free Santa experience in Grand Rapids, head to the Wealthy Theatre on Saturday from noon to 3. Santa will start things off with some carols and kids can interact with the big man, ask him questions and of course—share their Christmas lists. There will also be special guests from Blandford Nature Center, the Grand Rapids Fire and Police Departments and more. The event is free for everyone and accessible to all. To learn more, click here.