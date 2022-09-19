Volunteers sought for Grand Rapids tree-planting initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Volunteers are invited to help Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and other city officials plant 200 trees in Grand Rapids.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks says Neighborwoods aims to fill 10,000 of the city’s 30,000 tree vacancies and expand the number of trees in urban areas.

In addition to planting 200 trees this year, 50 more will be given away, the nonprofit tells us.

Neighborwoods is slated to be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, beginning with a kickoff event at Gerald R. Ford Academic Center with Mayor Bliss on Sept. 30 before the first scheduled shift at 1 p.m.

"My family has been planting trees with Friends for around 10 years through our business and through the community tree planting events,” says Brewery Vivant and Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits President & Owner Kris Spaulding. “Trees are so important in creating a vibrant atmosphere, cleaning the air we breathe and reducing utility bills for our residents."

Visit the nonprofit’s website for more information, including how to volunteer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube