Volunteer registration open for LaughFest 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest is looking for volunteers to help run this year’s festival!

Organizers say there is no minimum requirement for time spent volunteering.

The event is looking for ushers, ticket takers, photographers, wayfinders and more.

Registration is available online through Feb. 16. An orientation will be held the day after.

LaughFest is scheduled to run March 6–10 this year. Featured acts include Demetri Martin, Piff the Magic Dragon, Tammy Pescatelli and Josh Johnson.

Visit LaughFest’s website for more information.

