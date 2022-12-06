Tulip Time to hold Community Dutch Dance next month

Watch Now
HOLLAND, Mich. — The community is invited to shake off the extra body weight after the holidays at the 2023 Tulip Time Dutch Dance!

Organizers say Dutch dancing is great exercise, providing a total workout in only 15 minutes.

We’re told Dutch dancing helps prevent osteoporosis and boosts heart health.

Newcomers and experienced dancers are welcome to attend!

Practice sessions are scheduled to begin at the Holland Civic Center on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested are encouraged to attend an informational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tulip Time headquarters.

Register online before Jan. 25.

