Tulip Time puts out call for 2024 volunteers, Dutch dancers

HOLLAND, Mich. — Organizers are looking for dancers and volunteers to help with next year’s Tulip Time Festival.

We’re told more than 1,000 volunteers are needed to make the festival possible.

Dancers are requested for the Community Dutch Dance and the Kinder, Middel and High School Dutch Dance.

The deadline to register for the Kinder, Middel and High School Dutch Dance is Jan. 24, 2024.

Costume makers are invited to begin putting costumes together for the annual costume sale, which is scheduled to take place March 16, 2024.

Other volunteers are needed to act as guides, attend parking lots and concerts, and get flowers ready for the Tulip Immersion Garden, organizers say. The deadline to register is Jan. 9, 2024.

Visit Tulip Time’s website to sign up.

Organizers also announced First Bloem will be open to the public. The event was previously accessible only by invitation. The official poster will be unveiled, along with a quilt and bike raffle. Tickets will be available for $95 apiece starting the week of Jan. 8, 2024.

The 95th annual Tulip Time Festival will run from May 4–12, 2024.

READ MORE: Tulip Time organizers unveil 2024 festival lineup

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube