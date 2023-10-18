Tulip Time organizers unveil 2024 festival lineup

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has unveiled the lineup for next year’s festival!

The 95th Tulip Time Festival runs May 4–12, 2024.

New to the festival is the Tulip Time VIP Tour, which organizers say takes patrons on a motorcoach tour through the Tulip Immersion Garden. Lunch will be provided.

The Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance is also new, featuring pigs in blankets, pea soup and other Dutch fare while the Dutch Dancers put on a klompen dance.

The Tulip Immersion Garden returns with more than 65,000 tulips curated by Dutch horticulturist Ibo Gulsen.

Musical entertainment includes Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute, the Texas Tenors, FiddleFire, the American Legion Band, a Dutch organ music concert, and country artist Scotty McCreery!

The Local Arts & Culture Series returns with the following attractions:



Community Dutch Dance Lessons

Historical Walking Tours

Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase

Tall Ship Dockside Tour

Tulip Time Run

Tulip Time Artisan Market

On Golden Pond

Quilt Show

Floral Arranging Class

The Gentex Kinderparade is scheduled to be held Thursday, May 9, followed by the Quality Car Wash Volksparade on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets for Tulip Time 2024 are on sale Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Visit the festival's website for more information.

