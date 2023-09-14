‘Pedals in Bloem’: Tulip Time organizers seek artists for bicycle installation

HOLLAND, Mich. — Organizers for next year’s Tulip Time are looking for artists to help create a temporary art installation in downtown Holland.

The project, titled Pedals in Bloem, will use bicycles as part of the festival’s 2024 theme.

Community members are invited to decorate bicycles or bicycle parts for a downtown-wide display that will be installed for the duration of next year’s festival.

Artists are encouraged to seek inspiration from whatever tickles their fancy, be they from music, books, word play or legends, etc.

Bicycles can be painted or taken apart and reassembled into new shapes!

In the end, organizers say they are looking for color, whimsy and fun.

We’re told each participant will be supplied one bicycle with some bike parts.

The installation will be featured on a walking tour and scavenger hunt.

Festival goers will also vote on which sculpture will receive the People’s Choice award! The winning sculpture will grant the artist a $500 prize.

Apply online with your pitch before Oct. 20. Finished sculptures must be submitted by April 15–18, 2024.

Visit Tulip Time’s website for more information.

