Tulip Time internationally recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time announced Wednesday they received global recognition.

We’re told the festival was awarded the World Tulip Lifetime Achievement Award at the World Tulip Summit.

The award was bestowed to organizers in the Netherlands last month.

"Receiving the World Tulip Lifetime Achievement Award is a tremendous honor that speaks to the passion, commitment, and hard work of the Tulip Time staff, our community partners, and the residents of Holland who have poured their hearts into this festival for generations," says Gwen Auwerda, the festival’s executive director. "To be recognized on the global stage for the lasting impact our small town has had on the worldwide tulip community is a true point of pride."

Tulip Time previously won the Flower Festival of the Year Award in 2023, and the World Destination Worth Traveling For in 2019. It was also the Tulip Festival of the Year in 2017.

The 96th annual Tulip Time runs May 2–11, 2025.

