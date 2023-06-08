Tulip Time opens poster contest for 2024 festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — Calling all artists! Tulip Time's organizers have opened the official poster contest for the 2024 festival.

Same as every year, participants are instructed to design posters that celebrate Holland’s tulips, Dutch heritage and modern setting.

For this year’s contest, organizers also request artists to add bicycles to their designs.

The deadline to enter the 14th First Bloem poster contest is Oct. 10, 2023.

Up to three designs may be submitted. It costs $35 to enter.

We’re told Perception Gallery owner Kim Smith will judge entries and pick out the top 20 entries based on skill, aesthetics and how well they follow design criteria.

One winner will be chosen from the top 20 to become the official 2024 Tulip Time poster.

The winning entry will be revealed in February 2024.

The top 20 entries will be displayed throughout next year’s festival, organizers say.

Visit Tulip Time’s website to view the submission form and other information.

Next year’s Tulip Time runs from May 4–12, 2024.

