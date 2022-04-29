Watch
Tom Brady jersey to be auctioned at 76th annual Camp Blodgett Guild fashion show

Camp Blodgett Guild
Posted at 9:14 PM, Apr 28, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Camp Blodgett Guild is holding its 76th annual fashion show on May 4.

The Grand Rapids women’s guild says one of Tom Brady’s jerseys will be auctioned off at the event … signed by Tom Brady himself!

We’re told the winning bid will be announced by the end of the night.

The Camp Blodgett Guild says the jersey is currently displayed at Leigh’s, where the fashion show will be held from 5–8 p.m.

“It’s been about 25 years since we hosted an in-store event, which I co-chaired,” says Co-President Tiffany Balk. “We have planned a memorable event for our guests, but our main focus to gather is to raise funds to benefit the Camp Blodgett kids.”

