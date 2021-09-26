Taste of Muskegon announces 2021 Taste Plate Award winners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon has announced the winners of its annual Taste Plate Awards as it concluded its 15th festival Saturday.

Event organizers say almost 30 restaurants and food trucks participated in the event, listing the following as this year’s winners:

People’s Choice: Tiki Boiz and Hamburger Mikey

Best Taste: Karate Kid Burger by Tiki Boiz; and Jamaican Elvis Slider by Hamburger Mikey

Best New Bite: Honey Soy Brussel Special by Occasional Eats; and Deep-Fried Shrimp and Grits by Soul Filled Eatery

Best Dessert: Bob Harvey Special by Occidental Eats; and Strawberry Cheesecake Deluxe by Yodels Frozen Yogurt

Best Beer and Bacon: Beer Bread BLT & Beercheese Potato Soup by Bone Ends; and Oktoberfest by Rolling Stone Woodier Pizza Co.

Best Lite Bite: Shrimp Ceviche by Burl & Sprig; and Woke Bowl by Tiki Boiz

Best Booth: Hearthstone Bistro and Hamburger Mikey

Sustainability: Tiki Boiz (honorable mentions: Rolling Stone Woodier Pizza Co. and Burl & Sprig)

"It was wonderful to be back in Hackley Park. All the chefs came to play with some terrific Tastes," says Marketing Director Lisa Kraus. "The atmosphere of this event is so special. There’s nothing like having dinner with the whole community."

The next Taste of Muskegon is scheduled to occur June 17–18, 2022.

