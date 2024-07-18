Watch Now
Take a ride in a Vietnam War-era chopper at the Air Zoo!

Vietnam War helicopter
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 18, 2024

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — A Vietnam War-era helicopter is coming to West Michigan next weekend, and you’ll have a chance to ride in it!

The Huey chopper will be posted at the Air Zoo Flight Discovery Center in Portage from July 27–28, according to Michigan Flight Museum & Air Adventures.

We’re told the 10-minute flight costs $125 and will run 11 a.m.–4 p.m. both days.

People interested in riding are encouraged to buy tickets online ahead of time, but walk-ups are accepted (though not guaranteed).

The Greyhound operated during the Vietnam War from 1967–1971, museum officials say. It is also the bus company’s namesake. The helicopter served as a gun ship and was used for medical evacuation and utilities.

