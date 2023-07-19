Summer walking tours return to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Museum Center (LMC) is once again highlighting Muskegon’s vibrant history with walking tours in the city’s downtown area!

Tour goers will have two categories to choose from this summer: Historic Tours and Urban Renewal Tours.

LMC describes its Historic Tour as an opportunity to learn about how the city’s older businesses and homes were utilized over the years. Among those buildings are the home of Charles Hackley’s father, the McCraken building and others.

The Urban Renewal Tours, as the name implies, will center around the city’s Urban Renewal period of the 1970s, according to LMC. The Urban Renewal period includes the origins of the Muskegon Mall and the city’s subsequent development.

The museum has an exhibit of the subject on display through January 2024.

We’re told all walking tours are one mile long with an estimated duration of 90 minutes. They will be held on an alternating schedule Tuesdays and Fridays through Aug. 29.

For the month of July, the Urban Renewal Tour will be held 10–11:30 a.m. followed by the Historic Tour from 2–3:30 p.m. The tours will switch schedules in August.

Tickets are $13 for LMC members and $15 for non-members.

Register here to participate in the Historic Tour or here for the Urban Renewal Tour.

Parties of six or greater may call LMC at 231-724-5543.

Visit LMC’s website for more information.

