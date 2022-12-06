Signing Santa returns to Grand Rapids this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Signing Santa makes his return to Grand Rapids this weekend!

More than 80 children are expected to attend this year’s visit, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services says the event will be held at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center.

Executive Director Deb Atwood recounts the time a young girl saw Santa communicating using sign language, at which she ran up to him and engaged in a lengthy conversation, something she hadn’t been able to do with Santa before.

"All of us volunteers were crying," recalls Atwood. "That's what it's all about — that these kids have a voice, and their voice is through sign language."

We’re told the event is free and open to the public.

However, attendees are asked to pre-register ahead of time so Santa knows how many gifts he needs to bring.

“To see a child who is deaf have that experience with a deaf Santa who knows their language takes my breath away every time," says Atwood.

