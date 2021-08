KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is celebrating Kalamazoo’s local artists Friday, Aug. 6 with a one-time Art Market from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the art museum.

We’re told 10 artists will showcase their work for sale in front of the South Street entrance.

The KIA says ArtHop will begin at 5 p.m. and that gallery admission is free to all.

Visit the KIA’s Facebook page for more information.

