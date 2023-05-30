SECOM Resource Center to provide free meals to children and those with special needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The SECOM Resource Center announced it will offer free meals to people under 18 – and those with special needs under 26 – in Grand Rapids this summer.

We’re told their Summer Food Distribution at 1545 Buchanan Ave. SW will open beginning Tuesday, June 13 with food provided at the following times:

Breakfast: Mondays through Fridays from 8:30–9:30 a.m.

Lunch: Mondays through Thursday from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

SECOM notes they are unable to open early or end late, adding all food must be eaten at the distribution site. There will be tables and chairs to accommodate guests.

The building will be closed June 19 and July 4.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube