Road Mile Race hits the ground running in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids' newest road mile race took place Sunday morning, with dozens of folks looking to hit the ground running.
Posted at 10:44 PM, Apr 21, 2024
The race had three heats: the mini mile, mile run and elite mile run. It started at the corner of Wealthy and Front in the downtown area, ending near John Ball Park and I-196.

Cash prizes and gift cards were awarded to the top three finishers of each division. There was also a masters winner and an overall non-binary winner.

Running enthusiasts were pleased to branch out and meet other people at events like the Road Mile Race.

“Running, training in general, is just an outlet for just fun and putting my effort into something that is controllable and enjoyable,” says Kameron Torchia, who participated in Sunday’s race.

Organizers of the event say they hope it will turn into a yearly tradition for runners in the area.

