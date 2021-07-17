Restaurant Week and Salsa Cook-Off returning to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Downtown Kalamazoo Salsa Cook-Off and Summer Restaurant Week is scheduled to return at the end of the month, according to the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership.

The Salsa Cook-Off is slated to occur Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can taste salsa and rate samples by texting to “SALSA” to 59925, the nonprofit says, adding winners will be announced after all salsa is consumed and ratings are tallied.

Summer Restaurant Week is scheduled from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 1, which we’re told will feature menu items offered by downtown restaurants during the winter.

Restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week are asked to present menu options for dine-in and/or takeout.

We’re told the Summer Cocktail Competition will return as well.

The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership ensures that all participating restaurants are obligated to comply with safety regulations, adding menus can be accessed with QR codes; outdoor seating will be expanded; and hand-sanitizing stations will be available.

Diners are asked to exercise patience and respect with restaurants participating in the event.

Summer Sidewalk Sales will also return to the central business district from Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31, according to the Kalamazoo nonprofit.

