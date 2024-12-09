Registration open for Dutch Dance at 2025 Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has put out a call for dancers at next year’s festival!

2025 will mark the 90th anniversary of the Dutch Dance program, a staple that connects attendees with the area’s Dutch heritage.

“Dutch Dance has been at the heart of Tulip Time since we started dancing in 1935, and it continues to be one of the most beloved experiences of the festival,” says Executive Director Gwen Auwerda. “It’s not just a performance—it’s a way to share our city’s story and history with the world.”

More than 800 participants don wooden shoes every year to commemorate Holland’s Dutch founders and the city's character.

Everyone from third graders to adults are invited to dance at the 2025 festival in front of thousands of people. Practice begins in January, event organizers say.

Visit the festival’s website to find out how to get involved.

The 96th annual Tulip Time Festival is scheduled to run May 2–11, 2025. Tickets may be purchased online.

