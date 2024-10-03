PULASKI DAYS: Where to eat, drink & find all things Polish this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pulaski Days are officially underway in Grand Rapids, and we've got a look at all the fun starting Thursday evening.

Live music starts most places around 6 p.m., and the events continue throughout the weekend. There is plenty of pierogi, kielbasa and sauerkraut to go around.

For those who don't know, Pulaski Days is an annual celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids. Polish halls, normally only open to members, are open to the public for the weekend. You can find a full list of the clubs, including a map, here.

Danielle Renee Clifford was named Pulaski Queen for 2024–2025.

Lauren Hansen is on the Pulaski Court for this year.

The flag was officially raised on Sept. 29 at Diamond Hall to get the festivities going.

The parade through the west side of Grand Rapids starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The full schedule for events can be found here.

