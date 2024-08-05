Proceeds from annual Hispanic Festival go toward second building, new playground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 46 years, the Hispanic Festival in downtown Grand Rapids has breathed life into Calder Plaza.

The event features all sorts of different vendors from different Hispanic countries. That's the beauty of it, says the event manager Gaby Cordova.

“It gives us a space to again be united,” Cordova said.

“My favorite part of the festival is there are a lot of people from a lot of different countries,” said Alfonso Gomez from Panchos Tacos.

The festival is also a massive fundraiser for the Hispanic Center.

“This year is special because we just bought a second building, which will become our second home,” Cordova said.

Funds raised will go towards creating that second home, and will also go towards a new playground for the center's preschool program, Cordova said.

“You know, get that taste and variety of the Hispanic culture as we all come together to celebrate it,” Cordova said.

