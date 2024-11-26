Priority Health to offer free blankets, hygiene products on Giving Tuesday

HOLLAND, Mich. — Priority Health plans to give away free hygiene kits next week to West Michigan residents who need them.

We’re told kits will include warm blankets, first aid kits, toothbrushes, toothpaste, flashlights and hand warmers.

The distribution event is scheduled to take place on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3) from 8–11 a.m. at Community Action House (CAH) in Holland.

Priority Health adds CAH will offer showers, refreshments, haircuts and more as part of its Refresh: Hygiene & Hope event at First United Methodist Church from 8–11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and 6 p.m.–8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

