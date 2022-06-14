Potter Park Zoo invites public to vote on name for bongo calf

LANSING, Mich. — Patrons of Potter Park Zoo are invited to name one of its newest arrivals!

The zoo says a female bongo was born at the zoo on March 8.

We’re told an estimated 100 eastern bongos are left in the wild.

The public may vote on one of four names for the bongo calf:

Bahiti (Swahili for “lucky”)

Zahara (Swahili for “flower”)

Mable

Winnie

Potter Park Zoo says all votes benefit the Potter Park Zoological Society at $5 per vote.

Vote online by 10 p.m. on Friday.

We’re told the new name will be announced Monday, June 20.

