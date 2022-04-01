Planning your spring break staycation

It’s that time of year again — spring break is officially underway in Grand Rapids, and while many West Michigan families are traveling out of state, many families are opting to stay home. If you’re looking for ideas to turn your week off into a staycation, we’ve got you covered.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum

The museum is now hosting its “Spring Break Bonanza” until April 10, an event featuring extended museum hours, special performances, and exciting presentations in addition to its regularly scheduled fun.

Regular admission includes all events and exhibits. You don’t even have to pre-register, which makes this ideal for those last-minute planners.

Bank of America: Museums on Us

This weekend all “Bank of America” cardholders can get in free to the Grand Rapids Art Museum and Grand Rapids Public Museum as part of the Bank’s “Museums On Us” program. The deal is good on the first weekend of every month.

The Muskegon Area Library

It just so happens that this year spring break falls on National Library Week. Muskegon Area Library is celebrating with special programs starting Monday, April 3, and going through Saturday, April 9.

On Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the library is hosting “Community Appreciation Week.” You can visit any of the library’s ten branches in Muskegon County for treats and giveaways.

Visit madl.org for more information.

Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum

With hundreds of air and spacecrafts, hands-on exhibits and amusement park rides, a trip to Kalamazoo to see the Air Zoo is fun for the whole family.

Admission costs $14.95 for children ages 5-18 and $15.95 for adults.

And even more!

If that’s not enough to put the spring in your step during this break, here are a few more resources to check out.

grkids.com

kalamazookids.com

battlecreekvisitors.com

muskegon.org

