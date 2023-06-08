Open house on planned GR amphitheater to be held next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community members and business leaders are encouraged to attend an open house regarding the riverfront amphitheater planned for downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand Action 2.0, the organization spearheading the project, says updates will be provided on the amphitheater’s development including design updates and development timeline.

We’re told attendees will have a chance to speak with engineers and architects about the project.

The open house is scheduled to take place on Van Andel Arena's main floor (conference rooms B and C) on Monday, June 12 from 6–8 p.m., beginning with a presentation at 6:15.

The amphitheater is expected to create 480 jobs and generate an economic impact of $490 million over a 30-year period.

