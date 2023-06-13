'One Night of Tina': Kalamazoo State Theatre to host Tina Turner tribute show Dec. 8

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A tribute to music legend Tina Turner is scheduled to stop by Kalamazoo later this year.

Turner passed away May 23 after a yearslong battle with various health-related issues. She was 83.

One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show will celebrate Turner’s legacy at the Kalamazoo State Theatre (KST) with a night of the singer’s iconic hits, including “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Simply the Best” and more.

The show is scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The London-based tribute has delighted audiences around Europe and Brazil since 2019, according to venue officials.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Reserved seating: $24.50–$64.50

Premium aisle seating: $84.50

Day of show: $30–$70

Visit KST’s website for more information.

READ MORE: The enduring legacy of Tina Turner

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube