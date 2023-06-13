Watch Now
'One Night of Tina': Kalamazoo State Theatre to host Tina Turner tribute show Dec. 8

Hermann J. Knippertz/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, US singer Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany. Production company Stage Entertainment says it is developing a show based on Turner’s story written by Katori Hall, playwright behind civil rights-era drama "The Mountaintop." On Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 Turner attended a workshop in London for the show, which has been in the works for a year. The 77-year-old entertainer said in a statement that "it has been wonderful to collaborate with Katori and Phyllida and to have my story nurtured by such an amazing creative team is thrilling." (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 10:50:17-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A tribute to music legend Tina Turner is scheduled to stop by Kalamazoo later this year.

Turner passed away May 23 after a yearslong battle with various health-related issues. She was 83.

One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show will celebrate Turner’s legacy at the Kalamazoo State Theatre (KST) with a night of the singer’s iconic hits, including “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Simply the Best” and more.

The show is scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The London-based tribute has delighted audiences around Europe and Brazil since 2019, according to venue officials.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Reserved seating: $24.50–$64.50
Premium aisle seating: $84.50
Day of show: $30–$70

Visit KST’s website for more information.

