Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve to hold grand reopening April 29

Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 14, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve has announced its grand reopening will be held later this month.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m.

We’re told the grand reopening comes following a habitat- and aquatic-restoration project that spanned 17 months with the planting of more than 2,000 trees, 30,000 “herbaceous” plants, the removal of invasive species, and the restored flow between Muskegon Lake and the lagoon.

Events will reportedly include a ribbon cutting ceremony, family-friendly activities, self-guided tours and more.

The nature preserve says patrons can look forward to bike and walking trails, a wetland walkway, fishing, bird watching, nature photography, and a quarter-mile-long river walk.

We’re told an outdoor classroom is also available for teachers and students.

