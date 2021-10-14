MSU to celebrate diverse classical composers in upcoming performance

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is kicking off its 12th West Circle Series by celebrating the music of diverse composers.

“Lift Every Voice” is scheduled to take place at the Fairchild Theatre on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

“This year’s West Circle Series truly has something for everyone,” says Director Deborah Moriarty. “The slate of performances reflects the diversity and breadth of music in all its form, with our kick-off concert featuring storytelling that will give our audience insight into the performers and the music that is their life.”

This is the second annual “Lift Every Voice” concert, according to MSU. We’re told this year’s performance will showcase how composers from different backgrounds shaped classical music across generations.

Composers to be featured at the concert will include Michiru Oshima, Huahua Gong, Rebecca Clarke, Jianzhong Wang, Florence Price and Somei Satoh, the university tells us.

Click here to view MSU's full list of musical events.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube