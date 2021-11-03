Mel Trotter's Thanksgiving Community Meal to be in person this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries says the yearly Thanksgiving Community Meal will be held in person at DeVos Place this Thanksgiving.

Food will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 (doors open at 10 a.m.), according to the nonprofit.

“We are so excited to be able to be together again, and to demonstrate the compassion of Jesus to anyone who is alone or hungry this Thanksgiving,” says CEO Dennis Van Kampen. “Being in community is what it’s all about and we definitely missed that last year.”

Mel Trotter Ministries says it expects to provide more than 1,500 free meals on Thanksgiving Day.

We’re told a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be available from 10 a.m. to noon.

Click here to sponsor or volunteer at the meal.

