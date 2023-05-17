Lineup unveiled for Muskegon's 39th annual Parties in the Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Parties in the Park is returning to Muskegon for its 39th season!

Organizers say all events are free to attend and take place 5–9 p.m. at Hackley Park. Happy hour runs until 6 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to live music, excellent food and family-friendly merriment.

"We are thrilled to announce the 39th season of Parties in the Park!” says President Brennen Gorman. “These Friday night parties are set to anchor an amazing summer of food, fun, and music. We have some outstanding nonprofit partners this year and an entertainment lineup that has something for everyone."

This year’s lineup is as follows (nonprofits / musical guests):

June 2: JCI Greater Muskegon / Project 90

June 16: Muskegon Young Black Professionals / Aintee-Kim & U'Neek Soul

June 30: Women's Division Chamber of Commerce / Magic Bus

July 7: Muskegon Sports Council / The North 41 w/ opener Crossroads

July 14: Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore / West Side Soul Surfers

July 28: Disability Network, West Michigan / Flexadecibel w/ opener Loren Kranz

Aug. 4: West Michigan Speed Skating Club / Brenden Monroe

Aug. 18: Muskegon Rotary Club / That Beatles Thing

Visit Parties in the Park’s website for more information.

